Deputies charge man for Williamsburg County shooting

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested man accused of shooting another person in Williamsburg County.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 51-year-old Rolly Pringle of Hemingway and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

His charges stem from an investigation on Saturday when deputies responded to Henry Road in the Hemingway area for a shooting.

When deputies arrived they found a gunshot victim lying on the road. The victim was transported to a medical facility.

A repot states that an investigation into the incident revealed that the victim encountered the suspect and had a conversation in reference to the suspect harassing the victim’s relative.

According to investigators, the suspect then went inside his home and retrieved a weapon.

“Upon returning outside, the subject fired shots, striking one of the victims,” the sheriff’s office said. “The subject then walked back inside his residence, where law enforcement located him and took him into custody.”

The condition of the victim is still unknown at this time.

Authorities are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

