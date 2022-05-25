SC Lottery
Gamecocks lose to Florida, 2-1 in SEC Tournament

By USC Athletics
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HOOVER - Colby Halter’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning gave Florida a 2-1, 10-inning win over the University of South Carolina baseball team Tuesday night (May 24) in game two of the 2022 Southeastern Conference Tournament, ending the Gamecocks’ campaign.

Carolina was trailing 1-0 heading into the top of the ninth. Braylen Wimmer singled with one out and went to third on a Josiah Sightler single. Andrew Eyster tied the game with a fielder’s choice to shortstop.

Florida scored an unearned run in the fourth, then in the bottom of the 10th, Ty Evans doubled off the third-base bag. Kendrick Calilao singled to center, putting runners at second and third. Halter’s sacrifice fly to center ended the game.

Will Sanders had an outstanding performance on the mound, striking out 10 and allowing an unearned run in seven innings pitched. Cade Austin struck out four in 2.2 innings but was tagged with the loss.

Sightler had two of Carolina’s four hits on the night.

POSTGAME NOTES

Sanders struck out six batters in a row at one point.

Sanders struck out 10 or more batters for the third time this season.

Carolina and Florida are now 4-4 all-time in the SEC Tournament.

