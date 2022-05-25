SC Lottery
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office K9 to receive ‘gift of protection’

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office K9 Dukat and his handler.
Georgetown County Sheriff's Office K9 Dukat and his handler.(Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A four-legged deputy with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will have a little extra protection while patrolling the streets.

K9 Dukat will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The non-profit’s mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement.

The life-saving body armor will be custom made and fitted for K9 Dukat.

Since Vested Interest started, it has provided over 4,600 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.

