Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office K9 to receive ‘gift of protection’

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A four-legged deputy with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will have a little extra protection while patrolling the streets.

K9 Dukat will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The non-profit’s mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement.

The life-saving body armor will be custom made and fitted for K9 Dukat.

Since Vested Interest started, it has provided over 4,600 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.