Goose Creek public charter school announces ‘emergency e-learning day’ after body discovered

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A public charter school in Goose Creek has announced an “emergency e-learning day” for Wednesday after a body was discovered.

Capt. James Brown with the Goose Creek Police department says the victim does not have any affiliation with the school.

Mevers School of Excellence made the announcement on Facebook just before 7:30 a.m.

The school did not go into detail about why the decision was made to transition to an e-learning day, but added they “apologize for the late notice and inconvenience.”

A heavy police presence was seen in the area with a portion of Henry E Brown Junior Boulevard closed to traffic.

Goose Creek Police have confirmed that it is not an active shooter situation and was not school related.

Goose Creek police are on scene at Mevers School of Excellence. Officers on scene are only able confirm this is NOT an active shooter situation and it is NOT school related. I’m told the chief is here and will be the one to give updates. @Live5News pic.twitter.com/PXhQ8m8YTJ — Michal Higdon (@MichalHigdon) May 25, 2022

Brown says no students were present when the body was discovered.

The Goose Creek Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Unit is responding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

