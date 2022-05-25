SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Goose Creek public charter school announces ‘emergency e-learning day’ after body discovered

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A public charter school in Goose Creek has announced an “emergency e-learning day” for Wednesday after a body was discovered.

Capt. James Brown with the Goose Creek Police department says the victim does not have any affiliation with the school.

Mevers School of Excellence made the announcement on Facebook just before 7:30 a.m.

The school did not go into detail about why the decision was made to transition to an e-learning day, but added they “apologize for the late notice and inconvenience.”

A heavy police presence was seen in the area with a portion of Henry E Brown Junior Boulevard closed to traffic.

Goose Creek Police have confirmed that it is not an active shooter situation and was not school related.

Brown says no students were present when the body was discovered.

The Goose Creek Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Unit is responding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
MUSC Public Safety officers say a man was arrested in a car reported stolen during a carjacking...
Police: Juvenile arrested after chase with vehicle reported stolen in MUSC carjacking
The 15-year-old had last been seen in the area of Gants Road in Moncks Corner on Wednesday of...
Deputies locate teen missing since Wednesday
Keturah Adkinson says she and her 12-year-old daughter were the victims of a carjacking as she...
Ladson carjacking at gunpoint leaves mother and daughter in shock
The U.S. is releasing monkeypox vaccine from its stockpile and getting it to people at high...
SCDHEC monitoring several after contact with monkeypox-positive person

Latest News

The city is contributing $500,000 to businesses who are looking to expand but might not qualify...
Goose Creek contributes $500,000 to help local small businesses expand
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: One year later, police say changes to King Street nightlife have paid off
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Goose Creek contributes $500,000 to help local small businesses expand
Source: Live5
VIDEO: Live 5 shredding event