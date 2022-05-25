SC Lottery
Late week cold front to bring beneficial rainfall to the area!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front pushed through the area this morning which is why the humidity is lower this afternoon along with the temperatures. Temperatures are in the low to mid 80s across the area. There’s a small chance of a pop up shower, most of us will stay dry. More of the same is on the way for Thursday before a much better rain chance heads our way Friday. A cold front will bring several rounds of showers and storms on Friday with the potential for a few strong storms and pockets of heavy rainfall. Our area has been placed in a risk level 2 out of 5 for severe weather on Friday, meaning a few storms may be severe. This front will move offshore Saturday morning leading to a dry stretch of sunny, very warm weather with low humidity for our Memorial Day weekend. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and climb into the low 90s by Memorial Day.

TODAY: Increasing Sunshine. Spotty Shower Possible. High 85, Low 70.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 87, Low 72.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms Likely. High 85, Low 68.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86, Low 68.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90, Low 69.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly Sunny. High 91, Low 71.

