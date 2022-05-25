Late week cold front to usher in beautiful Memorial Day weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front has pushed through the area this morning and this will help to lower the humidity, drop the temperatures a few degrees and bring a mainly dry day. Scattered morning clouds will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon with only a small chance of a pop up shower. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s this afternoon. More of the same is on the way for Thursday before a much better rain chance heads our way Friday. A cold front will bring several rounds of showers and storms on Friday with the potential for a few strong storms and pockets of heavy rainfall. This front will move offshore Saturday morning leading to a dry stretch of sunny, very warm weather with low humidity for our Memorial Day weekend. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and climb into the low 90s by Memorial Day.

TODAY: Increasing Sunshine. Spotty Shower Possible. High 85.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 87.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms Likely. High 85.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 91.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 91.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly Sunny. High 91.

