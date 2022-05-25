SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Late week cold front to usher in beautiful Memorial Day weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front has pushed through the area this morning and this will help to lower the humidity, drop the temperatures a few degrees and bring a mainly dry day. Scattered morning clouds will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon with only a small chance of a pop up shower. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s this afternoon. More of the same is on the way for Thursday before a much better rain chance heads our way Friday. A cold front will bring several rounds of showers and storms on Friday with the potential for a few strong storms and pockets of heavy rainfall. This front will move offshore Saturday morning leading to a dry stretch of sunny, very warm weather with low humidity for our Memorial Day weekend. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and climb into the low 90s by Memorial Day.

TODAY: Increasing Sunshine. Spotty Shower Possible. High 85.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 87.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms Likely. High 85.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 91.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 91.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly Sunny. High 91.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
MUSC Public Safety officers say a man was arrested in a car reported stolen during a carjacking...
Police: Juvenile arrested after chase with vehicle reported stolen in MUSC carjacking
The 15-year-old had last been seen in the area of Gants Road in Moncks Corner on Wednesday of...
Deputies locate teen missing since Wednesday
Keturah Adkinson says she and her 12-year-old daughter were the victims of a carjacking as she...
Ladson carjacking at gunpoint leaves mother and daughter in shock
The U.S. is releasing monkeypox vaccine from its stockpile and getting it to people at high...
SCDHEC monitoring several after contact with monkeypox-positive person

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Wednesday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Hazy, Hot & Humid Wednesday!
Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, says to expect another busy hurricane season.
Stormy repeat: NOAA predicts busy Atlantic hurricane season
VIDEO: Tuesday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Tuesday evening weather forecast