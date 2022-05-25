SC Lottery
New South Carolina law opens iconic fish to anglers

Red Snapper.
Red Snapper.(Source: David Rainer/Outdoor Alabama)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thanks to a new South Carolina law, anglers on the coast may now catch red snapper.

The South Carolina General Assembly recently passed legislation that allows for year-round harvest of up to two red snapper per person per day with a minimum size of 20 inches total length in state waters.

The creel and size limits mirror those found in neighboring Georgia and Florida (Atlantic) state waters.

The new regulations (introduced as S.980 by Senators Campsen and Goldfinch) took effect recently upon signature by Governor McMaster.

Access to red snapper in federal and state waters has been limited in recent years.

Off the coast of South Carolina, red snapper are far more abundant in federal waters (greater than three miles offshore) and are most commonly found around hard bottom areas such as natural and artificial reefs.

Possession of red snapper in federal waters is still prohibited outside of the occasional mini-season. NOAA Fisheries recently announced that recreational red snapper season in federal waters will next open on July 8-9, 2022. For more information click here.

