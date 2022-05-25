SC Lottery
Oceanside Collegiate wins 3-A state baseball championship

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

5-A Baseball - Game 2

Berkeley 12, Ft. Mill 7 - Hunter Newbold hit a grand slam in the 6th inning to put the Stags up for good as they earned the victory and tied the best-of-three series at one game apiece. The two teams will face off in the deciding game on Saturday afternoon at 12pm at Blythewood High with the Stags being the home team.

3-A Baseball - Game 2

Oceanside Collegiate 8, Chapman 0 - The Landsharks sweep the state title series and earn their first state championship in baseball with the win. Cameron Sebuck and Reid Warden each knocked in 2 runs for Oceanside while Jackson Sobel, Tagger Tyson and Andrew Bowers each knocked in one.

Latest News

VIDEO: Berkeley forces game 3 with win over Ft. Mill
VIDEO: Oceanside Collegiate beats Chapman to win 3-A state baseball title
Clemson baseball
Tar Heels Down Tigers 9-2 In ACC Tournament
Gamecocks lose to Florida, 2-1 in SEC Tournament