Police respond to ‘serious collision’ on Maybank Highway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are responding to a “serious motor vehicle collision” on Maybank Highway Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the crash happened on Maybank Highway near Fenwick Hall Allee on Johns Island.

Members of Charleston Police’s major accident investigation team are on the scene.

Officials say heavy congestion is expected in the area and travel is restricted in both directions.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

