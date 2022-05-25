SC Lottery
Police respond to Summerville apartment complex following reported shooting

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have responded to an apartment complex in Summerville following a report of a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Summerville Police Department say investigators are currently at the scene of the Bridge Pointe Apartment complex off of Trolley Road as they attempt to gather suspect information.

At this time, authorities say there are no report of any injuries.

