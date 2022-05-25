Reeves’ masterful performance advances Bulldogs in SoCon Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Citadel scored three runs in the first inning and that is all Cameron Reeves would need as the right hander tossed a complete game to propel the Bulldogs to a 3-1 victory over ETSU in the opening round of the Southern Conference Tournament Wednesday morning at Fluor Field.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 3, ETSU 1

Records: The Citadel (26-29), ETSU (30-21)

Location: Fluor Field (Greenville, South Carolina)

How it Happened

· The Bulldogs got the offense going with one out in the first inning as Noah Mitchell singled off the green monster in left, and then scored on a Travis Lott double to right field.

· Sawyer Reeves drove in Lott with a base hit through the right side from Sawyer Reeves. The Bulldogs added a run when the runner broke from first and stayed in a rundown long enough to allow the runner to score from third.

· ETSU got a run in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Ashton King.

Inside the Box Score

· The victory improved the Bulldogs to 12-1 all-time against ETSU in the SoCon Tournament.

· Cameron Reeves (4-7) picked a good time for his first career complete game. The right-hander allowed eight hits and struck out eight.

· He fought through traffic throughout the game as he stranded 11 Buc base runners, including getting a strikeout with the bases loaded in the fourth inning.

· Reeves ended the game by getting a strikeout with the tying run on first base.

· Cole Simpson paced the offense by going 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, a walk and a run scored.

· Sawyer Reeves added two hits and drove in a run.

· His base hit in the first inning extended his hit streak to 14 games.

· Zach Kirby (3-4) suffered the loss after allowing three runs on seven hits and six strikeouts over 7.0 innings.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to action at 4 p.m. as they face UNCG.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.