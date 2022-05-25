SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Tentative $161.5 million settlement reached in opioid trial

FILE - In this July 25, 2005 file photo, the offices of Teva Pharmaceuticals North America are...
FILE - In this July 25, 2005 file photo, the offices of Teva Pharmaceuticals North America are seen in Horsham, Pa. At least a half-dozen companies that make or distribute prescription opioid painkillers are facing a federal criminal investigation of their roles in a nationwide addiction and overdose crisis.(George Widman | AP Photo/George Widman, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Attorneys for the state of West Virginia and two remaining pharmaceutical manufacturers have reached a tentative $161.5 million settlement just as closing arguments were set to begin in a seven-week trial over the opioid epidemic, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Wednesday.

Morrisey announced the development in court in the state’s lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie’s Allergan and their family of companies. The judge agreed to put the trial on hold to give the parties the opportunity to reach a full settlement agreement in the upcoming weeks. No financial terms were announced.

“We are very optimistic that we can do so,” Morrisey said.

The trial started on April 4. The lawsuit accused the defendants of downplaying the risks of addiction associated with opioid use while overstating the benefits.

West Virginia had reached a $99 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson’s subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. last month over the drugmaker’s role in perpetuating the opioid crisis in the state that has long led the nation in drug overdose deaths.

Before the trial started, Morrisey’s office announced the state settled part of the lawsuit involving another defendant, Endo Health Solutions, for $26 million.

State and local governments, Native American tribes, unions, hospitals and other entities have filed more than 3,000 lawsuits involving the opioid epidemic in state and federal courts.

In Charleston, a separate bench trial wrapped up last summer in a federal lawsuit accusing AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson of fueling the opioid crisis in Cabell County and the city of Huntington. That judge has not indicated when he will rule.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
MUSC Public Safety officers say a man was arrested in a car reported stolen during a carjacking...
Police: Juvenile arrested after chase with vehicle reported stolen in MUSC carjacking
The 15-year-old had last been seen in the area of Gants Road in Moncks Corner on Wednesday of...
Deputies locate teen missing since Wednesday
Keturah Adkinson says she and her 12-year-old daughter were the victims of a carjacking as she...
Ladson carjacking at gunpoint leaves mother and daughter in shock
The U.S. is releasing monkeypox vaccine from its stockpile and getting it to people at high...
SCDHEC monitoring several after contact with monkeypox-positive person

Latest News

Kat Moss said during her testimony that Johnny Depp never threw her down a flight of stairs....
Kate Moss testifies during Johnny Depp's defamation trial
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a...
Brittney Griner’s wife tells ABC she wants WNBA star home
The South Carolina Ports Authority says they will not extend the homeport cruising contract in...
SC Ports will not extend homeport cruising contract after 2024
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
GRAPHIC: All those killed at Texas school were in 1 room, official says
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: 19 children, 2 adults killed in Texas school shooting