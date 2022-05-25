SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

I-95 NB traffic in Colleton County following fatal crash

Troopers responded to a crash on I-95 northbound around the 55-mile marker just after 12:30 p.m.
Troopers responded to a crash on I-95 northbound around the 55-mile marker just after 12:30 p.m.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Northbound traffic along I-95 in the Walterboro area is moving again following a fatal crash.

Troopers responded to a crash on I-95 northbound around the 55-mile marker just after 12:30 p.m. A 2011 Acura SUV driving north on I-95 ran left off the road and hit a tree, according to LCpl Nick Pye.

The driver was taken to the hospital where they later died, Pye says. A passenger in the Acura was also hurt and taken to the hospital.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
The Goose Creek Police Department responded to Mevers School of Excellence Wednesday morning...
Police investigating after body found in school parking lot, school placed on e-learning day
MUSC Public Safety officers say a man was arrested in a car reported stolen during a carjacking...
Police: Juvenile arrested after chase with vehicle reported stolen in MUSC carjacking
The 15-year-old had last been seen in the area of Gants Road in Moncks Corner on Wednesday of...
Deputies locate teen missing since Wednesday
Keturah Adkinson says she and her 12-year-old daughter were the victims of a carjacking as she...
Ladson carjacking at gunpoint leaves mother and daughter in shock

Latest News

The South Carolina Ports Authority says they will not extend the homeport cruising contract in...
SC Ports will not extend homeport cruising contract after 2024
It has been 17 days since three women, a mother and her two daughters, died in a collision with...
Deputy involved in deadly wreck still on paid administrative leave; family calling for transparency
The Goose Creek Police Department responded to Mevers School of Excellence Wednesday morning...
Police investigating after body found in school parking lot, school placed on e-learning day
Deputy involved in deadly wreck still on paid administrative leave; family calling for...
Deputy involved in deadly wreck still on paid administrative leave; family calling for transparency
VIDEO: Kickstart the Creek 2.0 Initiative
VIDEO: Kickstart the Creek 2.0 Initiative