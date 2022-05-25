I-95 NB traffic in Colleton County following fatal crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Northbound traffic along I-95 in the Walterboro area is moving again following a fatal crash.

Troopers responded to a crash on I-95 northbound around the 55-mile marker just after 12:30 p.m. A 2011 Acura SUV driving north on I-95 ran left off the road and hit a tree, according to LCpl Nick Pye.

The driver was taken to the hospital where they later died, Pye says. A passenger in the Acura was also hurt and taken to the hospital.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.