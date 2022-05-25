SC Lottery
WATCH: Mother saves pet goose from eagle attack while simultaneously nursing her baby

A mother recently saved her pet goose from an eagle attack while simultaneously breastfeeding. (Source: CTV NETWORK, MIKE LAZIC, CAIT OAKLEY, CNN)
By Jordan Cunningham
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER (CTV NETWORK) – Parents generally have to get good at multi-tasking. And a mother in Canada proved it recently when she saved her pet goose from an eagle attack while simultaneously nursing her baby.

“It was 6:30 p.m., so I was inside getting changed and feeding Willow for bedtime,” Cait Oakley explained.

Her pet goose, Frankie, was outside patrolling the property when an eagle swooped in and grabbed her by the neck.

You can see the eagle dragging Frankie up the driveway in video captured on Oakley’s front door camera.

That’s when Oakley – wearing just boxers and nursing her baby – charges the predator, scaring the eagle away.

“Drop it. Let go! Give me my goose back,” she yelled to the bird.

Oakley’s baby latched on for a ride and Frankie escaped without a scratch.

Video of the heroic mom moment was posted online, and the world is devouring the clip. It has over a million views on TikTok with a million more likely to come.

Copyright 2022 CTV Network via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

