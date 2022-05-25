SC Lottery
Woman and 13-year-old caught with loaded firearm at Columbiana Centre

By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 40-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy have both been charged after they were found with a loaded firearm at Columbiana Centre Tuesday night.

La’Kenyatta Moore-Rhodes has been charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful carry of a firearm, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to 100 Columbiana Drive around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a female and juvenile were presenting firearms at people inside the mall.

When officers arrived, the suspects were found near the food court and detained them. After searching the teen, officers found a loaded 9mm firearm.

During the course of the investigation and after reviewing surveillance video, investigators found that Moore-Rhodes had the loaded gun in her possession and gave it to the teen.

According to police, Rhodes-Moore does not have a South Carolina concealed weapons permit.

The minor is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18, unlawful carry of a firearm and pointing and presenting a firearm.

