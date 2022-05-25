SC Lottery
Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting special needs student at a Midlands elementary school

Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting special needs student at a Midlands elementary school
(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - A woman is in jail after allegedly assaulting a special needs student in a classroom at Cayce Elementary School.

On Tuesday morning, a school resource officer was notified of an incident involving a staff member and a student that happened on May 20, according to Cayce Police Department officials.

Melanie Juliette Harris was arrested Wednesday after an investigation.

Harris is charged with 2nd-degree assault, kidnapping and unlawful conduct towards a minor.

No information has been released on the student’s condition or any injuries.

Lexington Two issued a statement in response to the incident,

“On May 24, we notified the Cayce Police Department of an incident involving an interaction between a teacher’s assistant and a student in a classroom at Cayce Elementary School. The District suspended the employee on the same day the incident occurred, and the employee was subsequently terminated on May 24.

While Lexington Two is unable to comment on the specifics of the incident, the District is committed to ensuring the personal safety of all students. To that end, we have been cooperating with local law enforcement officials, and will continue to do so, as they investigate this matter.”

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

