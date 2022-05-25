SC Lottery
Working Wednesdays: SC Works Trident offering ‘Back To Work’ training program

The 3-week program will provide instruction on soft skills and other employment training aspects.
The ‘Back To Work’ program is being offered SC Works Trident. It’s described as an intensive multi-week program, that will provide tools for maintaining gainful employment, self-sufficiency, and establishing lifelong independence. It will conclude with a hiring event exclusively for the participants.(Live 5)
By Ann McGill
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A free, three week program that will focus on soft skills and job search training will be available to the public in June.

The ‘Back To Work’ program is being offered SC Works Trident. It’s described as an intensive multi-week program, that will provide tools for maintaining gainful employment, self-sufficiency, and establishing lifelong independence. It will conclude with a hiring event exclusively for the participants.

SC Works will appear on Working Wednesdays to discuss how to enroll in the program, and the benefits it will offer.

Classes will run 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, during the first three weeks of June. They will take place at SC Works Charleston, located at 1930 Hanahan Road, Suite 200, North Charleston.

For more information and to register, call Anita Alston Gore at 843-574-1853

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the live stream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

