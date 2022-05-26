AAA expects over 39 million people will be traveling this holiday weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Memorial Day holiday is just around the corner and the American Automobile Association or AAA estimates 39.2 million people will be traveling over the holiday weekend.

Travel volume is expected to mirror what AAA saw pre covid. In 2019, 37.6 million people hit the roads and 3.2 million took to the skies.

Over the last few years, road trips have reigned supreme with most people traveling by car versus the airways.

Tiffany Wright with AAA says this year drivers will be experiencing the highest gas prices on record for the holiday weekend. Although you can’t change the price at the pump, AAA recommends mapping out your stops to get the cheapest gas possible and following their tips to conserve it.

“Those jackrabbit starts tend to burn a lot of gas. Eliminate a lot of that excess weight in your trunk or if you have one of those activity racks on the roof of your vehicle that’s going to help you with fuel economy as well,” Wright says.

A few more tips AAA recommends are if you stop for food, turn your car off and go inside instead of idling in the drive through and making sure your vehicle is in its best working condition. An underperforming car can lead to bad fuel economy on top of other issues.

As far as those taking to the skies, there have been worker shortages resulting in many delays and cancellations. AAA suggests working with a travel agent if you can and being patient during these times.

