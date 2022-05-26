Blacksmithing company expanding operations in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A modern blacksmithing company is investing more than $2 million into an expansion in Charleston County.

Robert Thomas Iron Design, LLC announced plans to invest $2.9 million over the next three years in a new facility located at 56 Hayter Street in North Charleston. The investment will create 45 new jobs.

“We are excited about the next phase of Robert Thomas Iron Design’s growth and are very happy that we are able to do this on the historic Navy Base,” Owner Robert Thomas said. “Our expanded operations will enable our growing community of craftsmen and designers to have the space, equipment and support they need to keep the spirit of blacksmithing thriving in Charleston.”

The company says the new facility will expand the company’s footprint to accommodate production line growth.

The company, founded in 2013, uses traditional blacksmithing techniques with modern machining and fabrication to craft iron pieces ranging from custom architectural work to furniture, decorative hardware and cookware.

“The work of Robert Thomas Iron Design embodies the heart of the North Charleston workforce. A diverse group of individuals who showcase unparalleled craftsmanship daily,” North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said. “We are proud to see Robert Thomas Iron Design’s signature work in the world and celebrate with them on their expansion within the City of North Charleston.”

