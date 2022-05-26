SC Lottery
Bulldogs suffer tough loss

The Citadel Baseball(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Citadel took a lead into the ninth, but UNCG was able to come back and defeat the Bulldogs 7-6 Wednesday afternoon at Fluor Field. 

Game Information

Score: UNCG 7, The Citadel 6

Records: The Citadel (26-30), UNCG (29-27)

Location: Fluor Field (Greenville, South Carolina)

How it Happened

  • UNCG got on the board in the first inning on a solo homer from Hogan Windish.
  • The Spartans added two more runs in the second inning on a two-run double off the bat of Zack Budzik.
  • The Citadel got the bats going in the eighth inning as three-straight doubles from Dylan Costa, Luke Montenery and Tilo Skole scored two runs.
  • With runners on the corners, Travis Lott tied the game with a RBI single down the third base line. Wells Sykes followed with a two-run double past the third baseman, scoring Noah Mitchell and Lott.
  • The Citadel added a run in the ninth as Montenery doubled to right with two outs and scored on a Skole single to center field.
  • UNCG came back in the bottom of the inning as they loaded the bases with no outs. Kennedy Jones drove in two runs with a single through the right side, and the tying run scored on an error in right field. Pres Cavanaugh ended the game with a double to right field.

Inside the Box Score

  • Devin Beckley was impressive on the mound as he allowed three runs on five hits and six strikeouts over 7.2 innings. He allowed the three runs in the first two innings and then settled down to keep the Spartans off the board for the next 5.2 innings.
  • Ben Hutchins (4-3) suffered the loss after allowing one unearned run on two hits.
  • Tilo Skole led the way by going 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored.
  • Wells Sykes went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Dylan Costa added two hits and a run scored.
  • Luke Montenery came off the bench to go 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, RBI and two runs scored.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening against an opponent to be determined.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

