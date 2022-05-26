Bulldogs suffer tough loss

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Citadel took a lead into the ninth, but UNCG was able to come back and defeat the Bulldogs 7-6 Wednesday afternoon at Fluor Field.

Game Information

Score: UNCG 7, The Citadel 6

Records: The Citadel (26-30), UNCG (29-27)

Location: Fluor Field (Greenville, South Carolina)

How it Happened

UNCG got on the board in the first inning on a solo homer from Hogan Windish.

The Spartans added two more runs in the second inning on a two-run double off the bat of Zack Budzik.

The Citadel got the bats going in the eighth inning as three-straight doubles from Dylan Costa, Luke Montenery and Tilo Skole scored two runs.

With runners on the corners, Travis Lott tied the game with a RBI single down the third base line. Wells Sykes followed with a two-run double past the third baseman, scoring Noah Mitchell and Lott.

The Citadel added a run in the ninth as Montenery doubled to right with two outs and scored on a Skole single to center field.