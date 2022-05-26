Cold front to bring showers and storms on Friday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another warm and muggy day is expected across the Lowcountry with temperatures set to climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. A few spotty areas of rain are possible today but a better rain chance will arrive tomorrow. A cold front will move through the Southeast today and tomorrow producing plenty of showers and thunderstorms. For us, the chance of rain will increase Friday morning as a line of showers and storms are possible. We may see a couple rounds of showers and storms, including the potential of a few strong to severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon. We will start to dry out Friday evening as the front nears and then completely dry by Saturday morning as the cold front moves offshore. A dry, sunny and very warm Memorial Day weekend is expected. Highs will warm from the upper 80s Saturday to the low 90s on Monday.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain. High 87.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 85.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 87.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly Sunny. High 91.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.