Coroner identifies victim found in school parking lot

The Goose Creek Police Department responded to Mevers School of Excellence Wednesday morning after a body was discovered. Police say no students were present at the time of the discovery and the incident was not related to the school.
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 31-year-old man found dead in the parking lot of a Goose Creek school Wednesday morning.

Chief Deputy Coroner identified the victim as John Staley III from Goose Creek.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says Staley worked as a detention deputy, but was not on duty at the time of the incident.

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say they began an investigation after receiving a call just after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning in reference to a body found in the parking lot of Mevers School of Excellence.

Capt. James Brown says the incident occurred prior to the school opening and no students were present at the time.

The Goose Creek Police Department says the victim, later identified as Staley, was the victim of a shooting.

An autopsy has been scheduled at MUSC

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the Goose Creek Police Department are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200.

