Dad, daughter make memories after she asks him to prom

By Lauren Martinez and Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU) - A Las Vegas father took his daughter to her high school prom after she asked him to be her date, complete with a heartfelt prom proposal.

When Jermel Jones got home, he was asked to read notes as part of a prom proposal that has received over 2 million views. As he read, each note tugged at his heart strings a little more, and he began crying.

The trail of notes led him to his daughter, Janel Jones, holding a sign that said, “Will you go to prom with me?”

It was a promise Janel made years ago, and it was a promise she wanted to keep, KVVU reports.

“I’ve always told her I’m that guy. She doesn’t need nobody, and as she got older, you start to lose that by the wayside, her getting older and thinking. When she asked me to the prom, it was just like, ‘Wow, I’ve never been to the prom,’” Jermel said.

To celebrate a first for dad and daughter, the Jones family went all out. They rented a hotel room, decorated from floor to ceiling.

“I think it’s just a special moment that you can keep forever. You always have this moment with each other,” Janel said.

While Janel was getting her makeup done, Jermel talked about feeling nervous, something many prom dates feel.

“Very, very nervous. I don’t know how I’m going to dance? Am I supposed to dance or you know? It’s not for me. It’s for her,” Jermel said.

But after they finally arrived at prom night in a limo, both dad and daughter hit the dance floor.

“It’s my baby’s day. She’s a young adult. She’s about to go off on her venture, and for us to have this last moment, to make it just special as possible, knowing that this is my first - her first - I just want it to be amazing,” Jermel said.

It might not be Jermel’s last time at prom: he still has one more daughter.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

