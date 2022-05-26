SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dog and pig duo named Timon and Pumba get adopted together

Timon and Pumba were adopted together and will live out their days at an animal sanctuary in...
Timon and Pumba were adopted together and will live out their days at an animal sanctuary in Arizona.(Arizona Humane Society/Better Piggies Rescue)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RIVER, Ariz. (Gray News) – An unlikely duo has found a forever home at an animal sanctuary in Arizona.

A Chihuahua and a pig aptly named Timon and Pumba found their way from the Arizona Humane Society to their permanent home at Better Piggies Rescue.

The humane society said although it’s not always recommended for pigs and dogs to live together, the pair loved to visit each other during their stay at the shelter. Better Piggies Rescue adopted the two together.

In a Facebook post, Better Piggies Rescue said Pumba has made himself right at home in the front of the sanctuary.

“He’s a natural greeter, and I can’t wait for everyone to meet him when we start up tours in September,” the sanctuary wrote. “Plus, he needs to be near his best friend, Timon, who we are working with to become a sanctuary dog.”

The sanctuary said their biggest expense is medical bills. If you would like to donate, you can send money via Venmo or PayPal to @betterpiggiesrescue.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a body that was found at a school parking...
Body found at Goose Creek school parking lot was shooting victim
It happened at the Bridge Pointe Apartment complex off of Old Trolley Road where officers...
Three people in custody following standoff at Summerville apartment complex
The South Carolina Ports Authority says they will not extend the homeport cruising contract in...
SC Ports will not extend homeport cruising contract after 2024
Carnival Cruises will no longer depart and return to Union Pier Terminal in Charleston starting...
South Carolina Ports announces end of Carnival Cruise contract
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

High gas prices are shown in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. To drive, or not to drive?...
More Memorial Day travel expected, despite high gas prices
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a ‘potential shooting’ after a man was...
Police investigating man found dead in N. Charleston mattress store
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
LIVE: Update on Texas school shooting investigation; police face questions over response
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
10th smallest baby in the world to survive, now graduating high school
10th smallest baby in the world to survive graduates high school