Greenville County dog sets Guinness World Record

By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County dog set a record this month as the world’s oldest living dog. Pebbles, a toy fox terrier, is 22 years old.

Pebbles’ owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory, say the tiny dog has a larger-than-life personality. She’s a night owl who can spend all day sleeping while sunbathing by the pool.

Her favorite music? Listening to country greats like Conway Twitty and Dwight Yoakam. She even has a tiny cowboy hat to fit the mood.

Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.(FOX Carolina News)

The Gregorys say she normally wakes up around 4 or 5 p.m. for dinner and stays awake the rest of the night. She loves pizza and, surprisingly, cat food.

Julie Gregory shared the secret to Pebbles’ long life: “Treat [your pet] like family because they are. Give them a happy positive environment as much as possible, good clean food, and proper healthcare.”

Pebbles officially achieved the title of world’s oldest living dog on May 17. She celebrated with a special meal and a bubble bath.

