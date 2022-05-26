Impressive homestand continues as RiverDogs ground Shorebirds 5-3

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs won their seventh game of the current homestand by a 5-3 score over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Wednesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The victory, in front of 2,065 fans, moved the RiverDogs 15 games over the .500 mark for the first time this season.

Delmarva (15-26) scored the game’s first run in the second inning against Antonio Jimenez.

Noelberth Romero opened the frame by yanking a double down the left field line and into the Shorebirds bullpen. He moved to third base on a wild pitch and scored on an RBI single by Ryan Higgins.

The RiverDogs (28-13) were held off the scoreboard by Delmarva starter Carter Baumler, who looked sharp in his professional debut.

The right-hander went three innings before handing the ball to Shane Davis.

Davis worked a quick fourth inning, but the RiverDogs came alive in the fifth.

Mason Auer singled and Abiezel Ramirez followed by working a walk to put two on base with no outs.

Catcher Luis Leon then rolled a ball just inside the first base bag and down the line for a two-run triple.

He would score on a sacrifice fly by Shane Sasaki to make it 3-1. Leading Minor League Baseball in triples entering the day, the RiverDogs added three more during this contest, including back-to-back three-baggers in the seventh inning as the lead grew to 5-1.

Ramirez reached on an error by third baseman Isaac De Leon to start the frame.

Oneill Manzueta then drove a ball to the gap for the first triple.

Sasaki followed with his own trip around the bases, scoring another run.

The RiverDogs have 27 triples in 41 games this season.For a second straight night, Delmarva made a late push.

In the eighth inning, the Shorebirds used three singles to cut the lead in half. Trendon Craig’s first hit of the series brought in the two runs.

Over Galue was able to close the door with no further damage and Kyle Whitten worked a scoreless ninth inning to end the game.

Galue earned his fourth win of the season by allowing two runs in 4.0 innings of relief work.

Whitten remained perfect late in games by registering his league-leading sixth save. Jimenez fanned eight hitters over 4.0 innings as the starter.

Auer and Bobby Seymour each finished with two hits to lead the RiverDogs seven-hit attack. Auer’s 2-4 day pushed his hitting streak to 10 games. Carson Williams’ hitting streak was snapped at 11 games after he went 0-4.

Delmarva was paced by Erison Placencia’s 2-4 night.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs hosted Tennis Night alongside the Lowcountry Youth Tennis Association.

A first serve replaced the traditional ceremonial first pitch prior to the game and five tennis-themed contests were held on the field between innings. Some of the contests included a “last man standing” volleying competition and a relay race with tennis balls balanced on a racket.

Cindy Babb, the nation’s top-ranked Women’s 70 Doubles player, was also in attendance and took part in a challenge. Game three of the series is slated for Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. $1 beers will be available throughout the ballpark on Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Budweiser.

RHP Christian Fernandez (3-1, 2.82) will make his first start of the season for the RiverDogs. Delmarva will hand the ball to RHP Daniel Federman (0-4, 7.20).

