Investigators arrest murder suspect after victim’s body found at hotel room

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department say a 42-year-old man has been arrested for a killing in which the victim’s body was found at a hotel.

Authorities arrested Corey Arthur White on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

His charges stem from an investigation on Monday when officers responded to the Economy Inn on 5020 Rivers Ave. for a deceased person inside one of the rooms. When officers arrived they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

A report states that through an investigation, White was identified as the suspect.

He was then arrested on Thursday.

