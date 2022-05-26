SC Lottery
One dead, three transported to hospital in multi-vehicle crash in Berkeley Co.

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway Patrol officials say one person is dead and three were transported to the hospital following a collision that involved multiple vehicles in the Ridgeville area on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on US-176 near Thirty Five Mile Road at 2:45 p.m.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said the incident involved a 2007 Mercedes Sedan and a 2014 Kia Sedan which were both traveling west on the highway. A third vehicle identified as a 2006 Chevrolet pickup was traveling east.

Pye reported that three vehicles collided, and that the investigation into the collision was continuing.

The driver of the Kia died, while a passenger was transported to the hospital. The drivers in the other two vehicles were also sent to the hospital.

