One person dead following motorcycle accident in Beaufort County
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead following an accident in Beaufort County Thursday morning.
Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said it happened at 9:02 a.m. on Trash Parkway at Old Sheldon Church Road in the Gardens Corner area.
According to Pye, a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on Trash Parkway when it spilled on the roadway.
The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries.
