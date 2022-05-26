One person dead following motorcycle accident in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead following an accident in Beaufort County Thursday morning.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said it happened at 9:02 a.m. on Trash Parkway at Old Sheldon Church Road in the Gardens Corner area.

According to Pye, a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on Trash Parkway when it spilled on the roadway.

The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries.

