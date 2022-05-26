SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police investing two early-morning shooting incidents in North Charleston

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents that happened...
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents that happened early Thursday morning.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents that happened early Thursday morning.

A police report states officers were dispatched to East Bluegrass Drive at approximately 2:56 a.m. Thursday morning in reference to multiple calls for shots fired.

Officers say they arrived to find a woman standing outside of her residence examining her vehicle. Officers say they observed two vehicles with multiple gunshot holes with damage indicating “various angles of fire.”

Officers say several shell casings were found on the road and a pistol shell casing was observed in one of the vehicles.

A police report states officers conducted a protective sweep of the residence and did not locate any victims.

A second incident reported minutes later

Just minutes after responding to the first incident, officers say they responded to a home on Hearthside Drive in reference to a home damaged by gunfire.

A police report states officers received the second call around 3:05 a.m. Thursday morning.

The victim told officers she was sleeping when she heard gunfire and found multiple bullet holes in the walls and door of her home, the report states.

Officers say the collected shell casings in the roadway and “multiple projectiles” inside of the residence.

According to the report, the incidents have a “high probability of being linked.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a body that was found at a school parking...
Body found at Goose Creek school parking lot was shooting victim
It happened at the Bridge Pointe Apartment complex off of Old Trolley Road where officers...
Three people in custody following standoff at Summerville apartment complex
The South Carolina Ports Authority says they will not extend the homeport cruising contract in...
SC Ports will not extend homeport cruising contract after 2024
Carnival Cruises will no longer depart and return to Union Pier Terminal in Charleston starting...
South Carolina Ports announces end of Carnival Cruise contract
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner identifies victim found in school parking lot
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a ‘potential shooting’ after a man was...
Police investigating man found dead in N. Charleston mattress store
A modern blacksmithing company is investing more than $2 million into an expansion in...
Blacksmithing company expanding operations in Charleston County
The Goose Creek Police Department responded to Mevers School of Excellence Wednesday morning...
Coroner identifies victim found in school parking lot