Police investing two early-morning shooting incidents in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents that happened early Thursday morning.

A police report states officers were dispatched to East Bluegrass Drive at approximately 2:56 a.m. Thursday morning in reference to multiple calls for shots fired.

Officers say they arrived to find a woman standing outside of her residence examining her vehicle. Officers say they observed two vehicles with multiple gunshot holes with damage indicating “various angles of fire.”

Officers say several shell casings were found on the road and a pistol shell casing was observed in one of the vehicles.

A police report states officers conducted a protective sweep of the residence and did not locate any victims.

A second incident reported minutes later

Just minutes after responding to the first incident, officers say they responded to a home on Hearthside Drive in reference to a home damaged by gunfire.

A police report states officers received the second call around 3:05 a.m. Thursday morning.

The victim told officers she was sleeping when she heard gunfire and found multiple bullet holes in the walls and door of her home, the report states.

Officers say the collected shell casings in the roadway and “multiple projectiles” inside of the residence.

According to the report, the incidents have a “high probability of being linked.”

