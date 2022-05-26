Police investigating man found dead in N. Charleston mattress store

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a ‘potential shooting’ after a man was found dead inside a mattress store.

Police responded to Mattress Deals on Rivers Ave. for a medical emergency just before 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The Charleston County Coroner has not released the name of the victim.

Police have not released any further information on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

@NCPD is responding to a scene inside the Mattress Deals on Rivers Ave. No word yet on what they’re investigating. #chsnews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/0vvaT9KErJ — Nick Reagan (@NickReaganLive5) May 26, 2022

