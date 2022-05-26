SC Lottery
Seasonal Beach Reach shuttle returns

By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A shuttle connecting riders in Mount Pleasant with the beaches of Isle of Palms is returning for a second year.

CARTA’s Beach Reach shuttle offers free rides from Mount Pleasant Towne Center to the Isle of Palms beach access at 14th Avenue and Ocean Boulevard.

The shuttle operates on weekends beginning Saturday through Labor Day weekend. Riders can catch the shuttle every hour beginning at 9:15 a.m. on Saturdays and 9:40 a.m. on Sundays with the final departure from Isle of Palms scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 5:55 p.m. on Sundays.

In addition, the shuttle will be in service on Memorial Day and Labor Day.

CARTA recommends arriving at least five minutes before the scheduled departure time.

More information on the shuttle can be found here.

