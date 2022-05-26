SC Lottery
Shelby Rogers upsets 9th seed Danielle Collins in 2nd round of French Open

Shelby Rogers of the U.S. celebrates winning in two sets, 6-4, 6-3, against Danielle Collins of...
Shelby Rogers of the U.S. celebrates winning in two sets, 6-4, 6-3, against Danielle Collins of the U.S. in their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)(Thibault Camus | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS (AP) - Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins is the latest top-10 women’s seed to exit the French Open.

In a battle of Americans, Lowcountry native Shelby Rogers upset 9th-seeded Collins 6-4, 6-3 to reach the third round at Roland Garros for the first time since 2017.

Collins is the seventh top-10 seed to lose.

Playing in her 9th French Open, Rogers will play in the 3rd round for the 3rd time in her career. She reached the quarterfinals in 2016 before getting back to the 3rd round in 2017.

Rogers will face Daria Kasatkina in the 3rd round in Paris. Kasatkina has a history in the Lowcountry as well as she was the 2017 winner of the Volvo Car Open on Daniel Island.

