SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Troopers investigating fatal Orangeburg Co. crash

Authorities are investigating an Orangeburg County crash that left one person dead Wednesday...
Authorities are investigating an Orangeburg County crash that left one person dead Wednesday night.(Storyblocks)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating an Orangeburg County crash that left one person dead Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night on U.S. Highway 178 near Deer Crossing Road.

Master Trooper David Jones says the driver of a 2014 Mercedes SUV crashed into the rear of a 2007 Dodge Ram pulling a trailer as it was slowing to turn onto Deer Crossing Road.

The driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead on the scene, Jones said.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was uninjured.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a body that was found at a school parking...
Body found at Goose Creek school parking lot was shooting victim
It happened at the Bridge Pointe Apartment complex off of Old Trolley Road where officers...
Three people in custody following standoff at Summerville apartment complex
The South Carolina Ports Authority says they will not extend the homeport cruising contract in...
SC Ports will not extend homeport cruising contract after 2024
Carnival Cruises will no longer depart and return to Union Pier Terminal in Charleston starting...
South Carolina Ports announces end of Carnival Cruise contract
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

Tiffany Wright with AAA says this year drivers will be experiencing the highest gas prices on...
AAA expects over 39 million people will be traveling this holiday weekend
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: AAA expects over 39 million people will be traveling this holiday weekend
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: South Carolina Ports announces end of Carnival Cruise contract
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC state representative visits Buffalo after shooting, calls for SC hate crimes law