Troopers investigating fatal Orangeburg Co. crash

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating an Orangeburg County crash that left one person dead Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night on U.S. Highway 178 near Deer Crossing Road.

Master Trooper David Jones says the driver of a 2014 Mercedes SUV crashed into the rear of a 2007 Dodge Ram pulling a trailer as it was slowing to turn onto Deer Crossing Road.

The driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead on the scene, Jones said.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was uninjured.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

