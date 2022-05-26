Truitt’s dominance pairs with offensive onslaught for opening-round win

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Charleston Southern baseball used a complete performance from starter Evan Truitt combined with an offensive onslaught to best High Point, 14-3, in the opening contest of the 2022 Ingles Big South Baseball Championship at Truist Point Wednesday morning.

Charleston Southern (22-28) wasted no time at all, scoring four runs in the opening frame to take control early.

Casey Asman started the big frame with a double down the line to score Connor Carter.

Ryan Waldschmidt answered the call as well, lacing a triple to right center to score Asman and Austen Izzio.

Hogan McIntosh capped the inning off with a double to plate Waldschmidt and take a 4-0 advantage.

The second frame was beneficial to the Bucs as well, as Charleston Southern built off the four-run first with a three-run second. It would again be Asman to get things started as a ground ball to second scored Connor Aldrich.

Waldschmidt had a big second as well, scoring Carter on a fielder’s choice before a McIntosh single scored Izzio. After a scoreless third from both sides, the Buccaneers tacked on two more in the fourth as McIntosh and Nick Rodriguez each recorded RBI-singles as Tyrell Brewer and Waldschmidt scored on the two knocks.

The only other frame that saw runs was the seventh, as both teams scratched crooked numbers across. In the top-half, a five-run frame put things out of reach as Carter and Rodriguez each left the yard and Peyton Mills recorded a pinch-hit double to score Jordan Bridges and Izzio.

High Point (23-32) found its lone three in the seventh as Jackson Melton singled up the middle to score Cole Singsank, a Javon Fields ground ball to second plated Miggy Echazarreta and Peyton Carr brought Melton around.

Evan Truitt (W, 4-4) recorded the win for Charleston Southern, tossing an absolute gem in his longest outing of the season. The freshman surrendered just three hits and two earned, both coming in the seventh, while recording eight punchies.

Zac Robinson was called on to record the final nine outs, surrendering just one earned on three hits as well.

Sean Duffy (L, 4-3) got the loss for High Point after getting just three outs and being charged with six runs, all earned, on five hits and two walks.

The Panthers used three additional arms in the effort Griffyn Shelton and Dylan Decker each tossed at least a frame of scoreless baseball.

“Terrific overall team performance. I thought Coach Lessler and Coach Brittle did an excellent job prepping our hitters, and I really liked our approach starting with Connor’s first at bat,” said Head Coach Marc MacMillan. “Offensively, the pack was able to put up runs early, allowing Evan some breathing room. As for Evan, he was as good as I’ve seen him all year in the starting role. It’s in large part due to both Coach Izzio and Evan working deliberately - and more importantly, together - each week to improve. We’ll enjoy this for a little bit then turn our thoughts to tomorrow’s 11:00 a.m. game.”

UP NEXT

Charleston Southern remains in the winner’s bracket with the First-Round win, as top-seeded Campbell will be the next opponent. First pitch is slated for 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 26 at Truist Point. The result of the affair will determine the next game slot for both sides. Stay up-to-date for all things Charleston Southern baseball at csusports.com.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.