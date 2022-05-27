Authorities arrest Charleston man accused of having sexual abuse material

SC Lottery
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a Charleston man who is accused of having sexual abuse material.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of 59-year-old Jay Cook on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. He was arrested on Thursday.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. 

Investigators say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Cook. A report states that Cook distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

He is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree and eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations, also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

