Barragan Makes Dazzling Debut in 7-3 Win over Delmarva

Charleston, SC - 18-year-old infielder Edwin Barragan hit a two-run home run in his first at-bat as a Charleston RiverDog to help the home team past the Delmarva Shorebirds on Thursday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Barragan added an RBI single in the eighth inning to cap off an impressive debut at the full-season level. A crowd of 4,112 stuck around through early raindrops to take in the victorious effort.

Barragan’s home run was part of a four-run second inning that helped the RiverDogs (29-13) jump in front early. Willy Vasquez started the inning with a base hit off of Daniel Federman. Oneill Manzueta followed with a double to right field, placing two in scoring position for Luis Leon. The catcher ripped a line drive through the right side to make it 2-0 and was on base for Barragan’s long ball.

Christian Fernandez opened the game on the mound with 4.0 scoreless innings, striking out six along the way. As a result, the lead stood at 4-0 when the fifth inning began with Neraldo Catalina on the hill. The right-hander walked the first three batters he faced and allowed the first Delmarva (15-27) run of the night to score on a wild pitch. With runners on the corners, Luis Valdez stole second base with Leon committing a throwing error on the play. Michael Mantecon scored on that error, but Valdez also scored when the ball rolled past Dru Baker in center field for a second error. With the lead trimmed to one, Catalina retired the next three hitters.

It remained a 4-3 game into the last of the eighth when the RiverDogs were presented one more opportunity to add some insurance. That quest was started on the right note with a Vasquez triple into the right field corner. Manzueta plated the runner with an RBI single. A walk and dropped fly ball by Elio Prado loaded the bases for Barragan. The teenager capitalized with a runs-scoring single to the opposite field that increased the lead to 6-3. Shane Sasaki added one more run to the cause with a run-scoring groundball to third.

Jack Snyder was the winning pitcher after he tossed 3.0 scoreless innings to keep the RiverDogs in the lead late. The Western Carolina product lowered his ERA to 0.51 on the season and struck out four batters. Kamron Fields recorded the final three outs with a pair of strikeouts.

The RiverDogs outhit Delmarva by a 10-5 margin. Barragan, Vasquez and Manzueta each finished the night with two hits. Barragan led the way with three runs batted in. The Shorebirds received two hits from Prado and Isaac De Leon.

Ballpark Fun

For the first time this season, the RiverDogs took the field as the “Charleston Boiled Peanuts”, the preferred salty snack of the Lowcountry. Luray Peanut Co. was represented at the game by CEO Lauren Marcinkoski and mascot Buddy McNutty. Luray Peanut Co. is the official boiled peanut of the RiverDogs and Charleston Boiled Peanuts. Many fans left the game with a bag of the South Carolina grown snack and several between-inning games were played with peanuts.

The RiverDogs can clinch a winning series on Friday night in game four against Delmarva. RHP Daiveyon Whittle (0-0, 0.00) will start on the mound for the RiverDogs. He will be opposed by Shorebirds RHP Juan De Los Santos (1-4, 2.50). The game will be followed by a REV Federal Credit Union fireworks show on Boeing Red Shirt Friday. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

