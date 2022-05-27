BBB warns Midlands parents of baby formula scam

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As parents search for baby formula the Better Business Bureau in Columbia says some parents ordering baby formula are being scammed on the internet.

The nation is facing a shortage of baby formula right now causing parents to seek desperate measures. Chris Hadley with the BBB in Columbia said some parents are being scammed online.

“This is a real emergency that families are having so they’re desperate and when you get desperate, you make difficult or bad decisions,’ Hadley said. “We’ve seen on our BBB scam tracker where they’re creating websites, social media accounts with their advertising formula for these folks who are desperate.”

Hadley said scammers are pretending to sell baby formula and encouraging parents to contact them and pay by Venmo or Cash App.

Hadley says at least five families in the midlands have been scammed between $100 to $400 trying to purchase formula from fake websites.

“Even though that we’re in a desperate time, right now, we still want to encourage these families, these parents to make sure that they’re making decisions based on doing their homework, you know, checking out a company, make sure there are good legitimate reviews on this company,” Hadley said.

Checking reviews and things like spelling errors that are on the website is important. Also, check to see if there is a physical location or a number you can call with questions.

The agency says by reporting scams to the BBB you’re stopping other families from losing money with the likelihood of getting that cashback being slim to none

“We’re kind of on the front lines, you know, we see this information, we get this information first and then we’re able to do our internal investigation and then we’re able to forward that information to the federal trade commission, we forward that information to our local attorney general’s office,” Hadley said.

“So if they can take a few minutes and just share that information with us, that really helps us out,” Hadley said using a credit card could help as it adds an extra layer of fraud protection than a debit card.

There are agents at the BBB who can help you if you feel a site is not legit. If you have been scammed click here to report it to the department.

