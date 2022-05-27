Bucs Stun Top-Seeded Campbell in 7-6 Thriller in Big South Tournament

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Charleston Southern baseball continued its strong showing at the 2022 Ingles Big South Baseball Championship Thursday morning, knocking off top-seeded Campbell. The 7-6 victory was steered by a four-run third before a 5-5 tie was broken by two runs in the eighth. Campbell (36-17) struck first in its half of the first, as a Zach Neto sacrifice fly to right plated Jarrod Belbin on a full count with one away. Belbin reached on an infield single to lead the frame off, one of three infield hits in the inning for Campbell.

Charleston Southern (23-28) took no time to answer back, as Nick Rodriguez scored Hogan McIntosh on a sacrifice fly of his own to knot things up at one apiece.

The Buccaneers followed the second with a four-run third stanza to take control of the contest as a Hayden Harris single to left score Peyton Mills and start the spark. McIntosh had his hands on the frame as well, grounding out to third to push Peyton Basler across. Nick Rodriguez then recorded the biggest knock of the frame, scoring Harris and Connor Carter on a single to right to take a 5-1 advantage.

Campbell would be the next to score as Waldy Arias hit a solo shot to left to lead off the fourth. The home run would be the end of the day for Charleston Southern starter Daniel Padysak, as Kaleb Hill would take over and battle through the next four frames.

The sixth stanza proved to be beneficial for the Camels, as the top seed would find three in the inning to tie the game back up. Ty Babin started the rally with a bunt single to score Connor Denning. Tyler Halstead then scored Drake Pierson on a ground ball and Babin was plated on a wild pitch.

Things would stay tied until the eight, as Austen Izzio’s single through the right side scored McIntosh and an Ajay Sczepkowski hit by pitch with the bases loaded to plate Rodriguez. Rodriguez’s run proved to be the winning run, as Campbell would leaving the tying run at third in Neto. Jerry Couch entered the game in the ninth with Neto at second after an RBI-double and would shut the door. Kaleb Hill (W, 6-5) recorded the win for Charleston Southern, coming on in the fourth and throwing four complete, giving up four earned on seven hits and two walks. Daniel Padysak went four innings as well, holding Campbell to just two earned on five hits. The save was recorded by Jerry Couch, as Couch inherited the tying run at second and stranded him at third with three huge outs. Thomas Harrington (L, 11-2) gets the loss for Campbell after working through 7.1 innings and surrendering six earned on seven hits. Ty Cummings finished the game for the Camels, getting the final four outs and not surrendering a hit.

“Terrific college baseball game. It’s the type of game you want to play in during this time of year,” said Head Coach Marc MacMillan. “I was very pleased with how well our players executed/performed today. It certainly wasn’t perfect, but you have to learn to embrace it that moment and win the next pitch. Our players knew Harrington and our opponent would compete every pitch and for nine innings. So, we were prepared to do the same. Pady, Kaleb, and JC did what was needed on the mound, and our offense scored the runs necessary to pick-up the win. So, we will enjoy it for a bit then get locked back in before we come out tomorrow for another competitive game.”

UP NEXT Charleston Southern remains in the winner’s bracket with the day two win, as the result of the USC Upstate and Gardner-Webb contest will determine the next opponent for CSU and the Buccaneers will take on the winner if that contest. First pitch is slated for 3:00 a.m. Friday, May 27 at Truist Point.

