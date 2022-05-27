Coroner identifies man killed in multi-vehicle collision in Berkley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a 39-year-old man who died following a crash involving multiple vehicles in the Ridgeville area.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said Teon Q. Holman of Holly Hill died on Wednesday.

Highway Patrol officials say the collision happened on US-176 near Thirty Five Mile Road at 2:45 p.m.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said the incident involved a 2007 Mercedes Sedan and a 2014 Kia Sedan which were both traveling west on the highway. A third vehicle identified as a 2006 Chevrolet pickup was traveling east.

Pye reported that three vehicles collided, and that the investigation into the collision was continuing.

The driver of the Kia died, while a passenger was transported to the hospital. The drivers in the other two vehicles were also sent to the hospital.

