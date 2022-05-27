Cougars Fall to Huskies in CAA Championship Opener

ELON, N.C. --- Northeastern broke a 2-2 deadlock with tallies in three consecutive innings and held off a late College of Charleston comeback effort to upend the top-seeded Cougars, 6-5, on Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinal round of the 2022 CAA Championship at Latham Park.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: Northeastern 6, College of Charleston 5

Location: Elon, N.C. (Latham Park)

Records: Charleston (36-18), Northeastern (30-27-1)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Huskies struck first in the top of the second taking an early 2-0 lead on a two-run single by Luke Masiuk.

JT Marr cut the margin to 2-1 with a bases loaded single in the third before Luke Wood brought in Sam Cochrane with a bouncer to second to even the tally at 2-2.

Northeastern reclaimed the advantage in the next frame on a bases loaded walk to move ahead, 3-2.

The Huskies added one in each of the next two frames and tacked on one in the eighth to take a 6-2 lead into the home half.

Charleston answered in the bottom of the eighth halving the margin to 6-4 when Trotter Harlan smashed a two-run homer to left.