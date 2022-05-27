SC Lottery
Cougars Fall to Huskies in CAA Championship Opener

The College of Charleston dropped their CAA Tournament opener to Northeastern on Thursday
The College of Charleston dropped their CAA Tournament opener to Northeastern on Thursday(CAA Sports)
By CofC Athletics
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ELON, N.C. --- Northeastern broke a 2-2 deadlock with tallies in three consecutive innings and held off a late College of Charleston comeback effort to upend the top-seeded Cougars, 6-5, on Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinal round of the 2022 CAA Championship at Latham Park.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: Northeastern 6, College of Charleston 5

Location: Elon, N.C. (Latham Park)

Records: Charleston (36-18), Northeastern (30-27-1)

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The Huskies struck first in the top of the second taking an early 2-0 lead on a two-run single by Luke Masiuk.
  • JT Marr cut the margin to 2-1 with a bases loaded single in the third before Luke Wood brought in Sam Cochrane with a bouncer to second to even the tally at 2-2.
  • Northeastern reclaimed the advantage in the next frame on a bases loaded walk to move ahead, 3-2.
  • The Huskies added one in each of the next two frames and tacked on one in the eighth to take a 6-2 lead into the home half.
  • Charleston answered in the bottom of the eighth halving the margin to 6-4 when Trotter Harlan smashed a two-run homer to left.
  • The Cougars would cut the deficit to one in the ninth when Landon Choboy led off with a double and scored on a single from Cam Dean. Dean, representing the tying run, was stranded at first.

KEY COUGARS

  • Harlan reached base three times with a double, two-run homer and a walk to pace the offense.
  • Joseph Mershon finished the game 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.
  • Cochrane reached and scored twice with a single and a walk.
  • Cole Mathis and William Privette combined for two strikeouts in two scoreless frames out of the ‘pen.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

  • Northeastern scored four of its six runs with two outs.
  • The Cougars stranded four runners in scoring position over the first three innings.
  • Northeastern has defeated Charleston in five straight meetings in the CAA Tournament.

NEXT UP

The Cougars will face the winner of Friday morning’s Elon/UNCW matchup in an elimination game scheduled for 3:00 p.m. that afternoon.

