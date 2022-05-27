Cougars Fall to Huskies in CAA Championship Opener
May. 26, 2022
ELON, N.C. --- Northeastern broke a 2-2 deadlock with tallies in three consecutive innings and held off a late College of Charleston comeback effort to upend the top-seeded Cougars, 6-5, on Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinal round of the 2022 CAA Championship at Latham Park.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: Northeastern 6, College of Charleston 5
Location: Elon, N.C. (Latham Park)
Records: Charleston (36-18), Northeastern (30-27-1)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Huskies struck first in the top of the second taking an early 2-0 lead on a two-run single by Luke Masiuk.
- JT Marr cut the margin to 2-1 with a bases loaded single in the third before Luke Wood brought in Sam Cochrane with a bouncer to second to even the tally at 2-2.
- Northeastern reclaimed the advantage in the next frame on a bases loaded walk to move ahead, 3-2.
- The Huskies added one in each of the next two frames and tacked on one in the eighth to take a 6-2 lead into the home half.
- Charleston answered in the bottom of the eighth halving the margin to 6-4 when Trotter Harlan smashed a two-run homer to left.
- The Cougars would cut the deficit to one in the ninth when Landon Choboy led off with a double and scored on a single from Cam Dean. Dean, representing the tying run, was stranded at first.
KEY COUGARS
- Harlan reached base three times with a double, two-run homer and a walk to pace the offense.
- Joseph Mershon finished the game 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.
- Cochrane reached and scored twice with a single and a walk.
- Cole Mathis and William Privette combined for two strikeouts in two scoreless frames out of the ‘pen.
FOR THE NOTEBOOK
- Northeastern scored four of its six runs with two outs.
- The Cougars stranded four runners in scoring position over the first three innings.
- Northeastern has defeated Charleston in five straight meetings in the CAA Tournament.
NEXT UP
The Cougars will face the winner of Friday morning’s Elon/UNCW matchup in an elimination game scheduled for 3:00 p.m. that afternoon.
