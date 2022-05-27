SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dead vultures in Charleston Co. test positive for avian flu, health officials say

The Department of Health and Environmental Control says they are aware of a “mass die-off” of...
The Department of Health and Environmental Control says they are aware of a “mass die-off” of wild vultures in the county. Some of those birds tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) caused by the influenza virus subtypes, including H5N1.((Source: WIS))
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials are warning community members to avoid dead or sick wild vultures after dead vultures found in Charleston County tested positive for avian influenza.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control says they are aware of a “mass die-off” of wild vultures in the county. Some of those birds tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) caused by the influenza virus subtypes, including H5N1.

The agency says, while the risk to people, pets and tame animals is thought to be low, the risk is not well known and contact with dead or sick birds should be avoided.

Additionally, the agency recommends avoiding areas where the birds have been found as the virus can be spread through feathers and fecal matter or areas contaminated by infected birds.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources encourages the public to report unusual bird deaths.

DHEC says anyone who comes in contact with a dead bird and develops symptoms of fevers, coughs, fatigue and body aches to seek medical attention and report the potential exposure to their health care provider and local health department.

DHEC recommends monitoring for symptoms for 10 days after known exposure to a bird with HPAI.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have released a video and pictures of...
Police release video of suspect sought in fatal robbery at N. Charleston business
It happened at the Bridge Pointe Apartment complex off of Old Trolley Road where officers...
Three people in custody following standoff at Summerville apartment complex
Carnival Cruises will no longer depart and return to Union Pier Terminal in Charleston starting...
South Carolina Ports announces end of Carnival Cruise contract
The Goose Creek Police Department responded to Mevers School of Excellence Wednesday morning...
Coroner identifies victim found in school parking lot
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog

Latest News

It’s the start of the Piccolo Spoleto festival and artists of all kinds are ready to showcase...
Marion Square is filled with over 60 visual artists for Piccolo Spoleto outdoor arts exhibit
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Marion Square is filled with over 60 visual artists for Piccolo Spoleto outdoor arts exhibit
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Blacksmithing company expanding operations in Charleston County
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Marion Square is filled with over 60 visual artists for Piccolo Spoleto outdoor arts exhibit