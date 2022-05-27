Deputies investigating after two people shot on St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people inside a vehicle on St. Helena Island on Friday evening.

Deputies say it happened at 5:30 p.m. near the 400 block of Seaside Road where two men and a woman reported they were shot by a male subject, who they are familiar with, while they were traveling in a vehicle.

“The two men inside the vehicle sustained gunshot wounds and were driven to Beaufort Memorial Hospital,” the sheriff’s office said. “There is no update on the condition of the wounded men. Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies and investigators are on scene. "

BCSO officials said the incident appears to be a targeted event, and there is no public safety threat.

Residents and motorists near Seaside Road can expect an increased law enforcement presence over the next few hours.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward,” the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

