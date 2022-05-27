Group gathers in downtown Charleston to discuss Uvalde tragedy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of people gathered in Cannon Park in downtown Charleston on Thursday afternoon to talk about how they’re reacting to the tragedy in Uvalde.

The Brady Campaign to end gun violence hosted the space.

From veterans to school teachers, the people formed a circle and talked about how they are processing the news. They talked about advocating for gun reform and listening to students in the wake of the tragedy.

“It impacts us greatly,” said Patrick Martin, a high school teacher and founder of the Safe Schools Project. ”We’re on the front lines in the classroom. We see our students’ faces the day after these events and we’re sometimes the second or third person to talk to them and help them process.”

“This work is hard but it’s important,” said Sydney Clinton, a USC student and Charleston March for our Lives chapter founder. “And it’s important that we stay pushing and continue to fight because lives are at stake here.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.