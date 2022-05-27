SC Lottery
Man arrested in connection to fatal robbery at N. Charleston business

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say they have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection to a fatal armed robbery at a North Charleston business.

Taylin Devon Greene was charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the North Charleston Police Department said.

The North Charleston Police Department responded to Mattress Deals! on Rivers Avenue Thursday morning for a report of a shooting.

Officers say they found the victim, later identified as 45-year-old Richard Rios Rivera, shot to death.

Investigators later identified Greene as the suspect.

Authorities say Greene was arrested early Friday morning by the Charleston Police Department after an armed robbery that occurred on Sam Rittenburg Boulevard.

Greene was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

