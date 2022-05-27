SC Lottery
Man arrested for kidnapping woman, dragging her in the woods, deputies say

Joseph Caleb Owens, 26
Joseph Caleb Owens, 26(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested on multiple kidnapping and domestic violence charges, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Joseph Caleb Owens of Wellington Road was arrested on Thursday, May 26, with two counts of domestic violence first degree and kidnapping as well as one count of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Deputies say the victim was found on Clemson Boulevard on Thursday during the traffic stop where Owens was arrested at 7:22 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Owens assaulted and choked the victim while also seizing and confining the victim inside of a silver four-door Mercedes Benz sedan on Keowee School Road near Evatt Road, deputies say.

Also, according to arrest warrants, he hit the woman and ran over her with an open door causing the victim to fall tot he ground while hitting her hear on the pavement in the parking lot of a business on Highland Highway north of Walhalla, deputies say.

A third incident happened on Highland Highway between Village Drive and Tunnel Town Road, where Owens drug the woman into the woods against her will and choked her, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

They say this incident injured her ankle and he unlawfully seized and confined the woman.

He is currently in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $125,000 surety bond.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

