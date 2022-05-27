SC Lottery
Man facing charges after shooting near N. Charleston Walmart

Authorities say a 28-year-old North Charleston man is facing charges after a man was shot in the parking lot of the Walmart on Rivers Avenue Thursday night.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 28-year-old North Charleston man is facing charges after a man was shot in the parking lot of the Walmart on Rivers Avenue Thursday night.

Christopher Fitzgerald Jackson was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, jail records state.

Officers say they responded to the Walmart on Rivers Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Thursday night in reference to a victim suffering a gunshot wound.

A police report states officers located the victim and administered first aid until EMS arrived. The victim was able to describe the suspect and the handgun used.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

