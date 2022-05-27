Man facing charges after shooting near N. Charleston Walmart

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 28-year-old North Charleston man is facing charges after a man was shot in the parking lot of the Walmart on Rivers Avenue Thursday night.

Christopher Fitzgerald Jackson was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, jail records state.

Officers say they responded to the Walmart on Rivers Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Thursday night in reference to a victim suffering a gunshot wound.

A police report states officers located the victim and administered first aid until EMS arrived. The victim was able to describe the suspect and the handgun used.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

