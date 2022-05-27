Marion Square is filled with over 60 visual artists for Piccolo Spoleto outdoor arts exhibit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s the start of the Piccolo Spoleto festival and artists of all kinds are ready to showcase their work all over Charleston.

Piccolo Spoleto is 16 days of events from South Carolina artists ranging from theater to musicians and visual artists.

The Piccolo Spoleto outdoor art exhibit is one of these events located in the heart of Downtown Charleston. Marion Square will be filled with over 6o artists. Some have been around since the start in 1979 and others with just a few years under their belts.

Joyce Harvey, a 6th year Piccolo Spoleto artist, says this is a very competitive show to get into, but the community of artists has a strong bond with each other and the community.

“This park is filled with kids, and it’s so fun to watch kids experience art. I mean I’ve seen two-year-olds in strollers have a visceral reaction to a painting on the wall and they come in and they talk, and they ask questions and it’s just really fun to see families choose a piece of art together,” Harvey says.

Steven Hyatt has been a part of the exhibit for the last 10 years and says he gets inspired and learns so much from other artists.

“From an art standpoint, a life standpoint, you learn a lot from other people in general, so being around other creatives can only lead to that,” Hyatt says.

Artists will be out in the park seven days a week for the next 16 days rain or shine. The exhibit is open at 10 a.m. every day and closes at 5 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. on weekends.

