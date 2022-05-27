SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Nearly 1,500 pounds of meth seized at the Canadian border

Marine Interdiction Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations...
Marine Interdiction Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations Bellingham Marine Branch said they seized nearly 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday morning southwest of Stuart Island.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (Gray News) – Marine Interdiction Agents seized nearly 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday morning from Stuart Island in Washington state.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents discovered the meth during an outbound inspection of a boat in U.S. waters about half a mile from the border between the U.S. and Canada.

Agents said they found 28 duffle bags full of meth wrapped in cellophane and arrested the Canadian citizen piloting the boat.

“Due to the vigilance and exceptional skills of our Marine Interdiction Agents, the Bellingham Air and Marine Branch was able to prevent these dangerous narcotics from harming members of our communities,” said Jeremy Thompson, director of Air and Marine Operations, Bellingham Air and Marine Branch.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have released a video and pictures of...
Police release video of suspect sought in fatal robbery at N. Charleston business
It happened at the Bridge Pointe Apartment complex off of Old Trolley Road where officers...
Three people in custody following standoff at Summerville apartment complex
Carnival Cruises will no longer depart and return to Union Pier Terminal in Charleston starting...
South Carolina Ports announces end of Carnival Cruise contract
The Goose Creek Police Department responded to Mevers School of Excellence Wednesday morning...
Coroner identifies victim found in school parking lot
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog

Latest News

People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
LIVE: Official: Kids to 911 during school shooting: ‘Police send the police’
FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne...
NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre
President Joe Biden listens to Vice President Kamala Harris speak before he signs an executive...
Biden tells Naval Academy grads Putin ‘NATO-ized Europe’
The Department of Health and Environmental Control says they are aware of a “mass die-off” of...
Dead vultures in Charleston Co. test positive for avian flu, health officials say
The pain for travelers on Memorial Day weekend will be felt not only at the pump.
Memorial Day weekend travel will be costly