SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

No. 2 Hokies Top Tigers 18-6 In ACC Tournament

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - No. 2 Virginia Tech scored seven runs in the third inning on its way to an 18-6 victory over Clemson in the ACC Tournament at Truist Field on Thursday night. The Hokies improved to 41-11, while the Tigers dropped to 35-23.

The Hokies scored a run in the first inning on Jack Hurley’s single, then they scored two unearned runs in the top of the second inning after a costly error. Blake Wright responded in the bottom of the second inning with a two-run homer, his 11th of the season. Carson Jones gave Virginia Tech a three-run lead again with a two-run homer with two outs in the top of the third inning. Three batters later, Nick Biddison laced a three-run homer, then Gavin Cross and Tanner Schobel followed with solo homers to up the Hokie lead to 10-2.

In the bottom of the third inning, Max Wagner belted a two-run homer, his 27th of the season. It tied the Clemson season record for home runs held by Khalil Greene (2002) and tied for third most in a season in ACC history. In the fourth inning, Camden Troyer crushed a long two-run homer, his second of the year and Clemson’s 100th of the season, to narrow Virginia Tech’s lead to 10-6. Virginia Tech answered with two runs in the fifth inning. Biddison hit a towering solo homer, his second of the game, in the seventh inning, then Schobel lofted a sacrifice fly two batters later. The Hokies closed their scoring with four runs in the ninth inning.

Hokie reliever Christian Worley (1-0) earned the win, as he pitched 3.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Tiger starter Billy Barlow (2-4) suffered the loss.

The NCAA Selection Show is Monday at noon on ESPN2.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have released a video and pictures of...
Police release video of suspect sought in fatal robbery at N. Charleston business
It happened at the Bridge Pointe Apartment complex off of Old Trolley Road where officers...
Three people in custody following standoff at Summerville apartment complex
Carnival Cruises will no longer depart and return to Union Pier Terminal in Charleston starting...
South Carolina Ports announces end of Carnival Cruise contract
The Goose Creek Police Department responded to Mevers School of Excellence Wednesday morning...
Coroner identifies victim found in school parking lot
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog

Latest News

18-year-old Edwin Barragan hit a 2-run homer in his 1st at bat as the RiverDogs beat Delmarva...
Barragan Makes Dazzling Debut in 7-3 Win over Delmarva
Charleston Southern baseball
Bucs Stun Top-Seeded Campbell in 7-6 Thriller in Big South Tournament
The College of Charleston dropped their CAA Tournament opener to Northeastern on Thursday
Cougars Fall to Huskies in CAA Championship Opener
Shelby Rogers of the U.S. celebrates winning in two sets, 6-4, 6-3, against Danielle Collins of...
Shelby Rogers upsets 9th seed Danielle Collins in 2nd round of French Open